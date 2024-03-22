17 Supremely Comforting Breakfast Recipes To Make When It’s Cold

Rise and dine on porridge and other hot breakfasts

Autumn brings a trickling of fog into the sluggish morning light, making it especially difficult to breach the warm duvet covers. A hot breakfast might be the motivation you need to begin your day — a promise of something equally cosy.

In this collection of recipes, you’ll find sweet and savoury options to warm yourself over. Pancakes, french toast and porridge will satisfy an appetite for syrup, while rostis, tacos and a coterie of egg recipes will provide a wholesome bite.

Some are better suited for the brasher weekday routine, while others encourage a slowness appropriate for your days off. Regardless, your morning start won’t feel so harsh, after a plate or bowl of something homely.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A bowl of porridge is as snug as it is nourishing. Pair with your favourite seasonal fruit and a big scoop of creamy yoghurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Is there any sweeter start to the day than a stack of pancakes? These are especially hearty, with an oat-based batter and a hint of lemon zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A pillowy piece of french toast is a welcome bed for peak-season figs. The drizzle of syrup promises decadence.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These cinnamony pancakes will become a go-to for those upcoming cold snaps. A coconut yoghurt provides a lush texture against the soft cakes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lemon-infused poached pears are a simple but elegant addition to this impressive breakfast. Reach for a few frozen berries too, which should provide vibrant taste and colour.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These crepes are slathered in yoghurt and dolloped with a sweet rhubarb compote. Serve with a black coffee or strong Earl Grey tea.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Skip the potatoes and sample these parsnip rostis. They’re a little earthier and pair well with rich flavours (think hollandaise or smoked fish).

Photo / Supplied

Each of these muffin-tin bites can be portioned for your weekday breakfasts — just rewarm in the oven and dip in your favourite hot sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Eggs on toast are delicious. Eggs sandwiched between two bagels are better. This recipe recommends pairing with bacon, tomatoes and a few basil sprigs.

Photo / Tasha Meys

Kelsi Boocock shares the recipe for this breakfast (or lunch, or dinner) Vietnamese crepe. Kelsi recommends serving it with plenty of fresh herbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A quick fry of your leftover crumbed fish will ensure maximum crunch. Serve with a super soft poached egg and a handful of wilted spinach.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Why not go eggless? This vegan omelette uses well-seasoned tofu and a whole lot of vegetables.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This one-pan breakfast frittata is filled with softened potatoes, bacon and feta. Keep it fresh, with a topping of herbs and garden greens.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re making breakfast for a big group, Angela Casley’s take on Turkish eggs is an easy solution. Serve the pan as a centrepiece, and hand out hearty slices of bread to mop up all the bits.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You could turn to this classic sandwich if you’d prefer a savoury brunch without eggs. It’s cheesy and totally easy. Pickles also add a mouthwatering sour note.

Photo / Josh Griggs

Al Brown’s potato and fish dish is one we return to on the quest for comfort. It’s lovely with crispy toast and a smokey sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can cook your tortillas over an open flame, to make them extra warm and crispy. A squeeze of lime supplies a zing throughout this luscious taco.