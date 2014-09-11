Food & Drink

Recipe: Breakfast Frittata

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens
BREAKFAST FRITTATA

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, sliced thinly

1 clove garlic, sliced

4 rashers bacon, cut into pieces

2 large potatoes, peeled cut into slices

6 eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

100g feta, crumbled
  1. Preheat oven to 180C.
  2. Heat oil in an ovenproof frying pan. Add onion, garlic and bacon. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add potatoes. Continue to cook for 10-15 minutes until softened and golden.
  3. In a bowl whisk the eggs, season with salt and pepper, add the herbs and feta. Pour over potato mix. Cook on stove top for 3 or 4 minutes until set on bottom.
  4. Place into oven for a further 10-15 minutes until egg is set.
  5. Serve hot, cut in wedges.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5