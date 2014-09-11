Recipe: Breakfast Frittata

BREAKFAST FRITTATA
Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, sliced thinly 1 clove garlic, sliced 4 rashers bacon, cut into pieces 2 large potatoes, peeled cut into slices 6 eggs Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup chopped parsley 100g feta, crumbled
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Heat oil in an ovenproof frying pan. Add onion, garlic and bacon. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add potatoes. Continue to cook for 10-15 minutes until softened and golden.
- In a bowl whisk the eggs, season with salt and pepper, add the herbs and feta. Pour over potato mix. Cook on stove top for 3 or 4 minutes until set on bottom.
- Place into oven for a further 10-15 minutes until egg is set.
- Serve hot, cut in wedges.