Upgrade Your Scrambled Eggs By Putting Them In Some Toasted Bagels

You can’t beat a good scrambled egg. Remember, the key is not to stir furiously but to gently fold. The eggs will continue to cook when removed from the pan so don’t overcook. This is my go-to, delicious and yet so simple.
SCRAMBLED EGG BAGELS RECIPE Serves 2
4 eggs, whisked ½ cup cream Pinch salt and pepper 1 Tbsp butter 2 bagels, toasted 1 avocado, smashed 4 slices of streaky bacon, cooked Basil leaves, to garnish
- In a bowl whisk together the egg, cream, salt and pepper.
- In a non-stick pan over low heat, melt the butter but don’t brown. Pour in the eggs, folding them together a couple of times during cooking. Remove and serve while hot.
- Spread the toasted bagels with avocado, add crisp bacon and top with the creamy eggs.
- Garnish with a few basil leaves.