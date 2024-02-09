Go bananas for these recipes that’ll make the most of your overripe fruit.
The humble banana is, arguably, the most adaptable fruit. It’s ready to be eaten fresh (when there’s not a lot of time to have anything else), but also gains major flavour when slow-cooked and attended to with
Sometimes, when the fruit is overripe, we tear through recipe books to find a way to use them before they go bad. Inevitably, cake or bread is what we usually turn to — totally delicious! But these recipes offer a greater range of options if you’re seeking something new.
Might you try a breakfast smoothie, flavoured with kiwifruit, matcha or herbal tea? What about a pile of pancakes? Or a sticky date pudding?
Whatever your preference, these recipes have you covered.
Breakfast
Nutty, cinnamon-spiced and kiwifruit-sweetened — this light smoothie will pair well with plenty of other breakfast dishes.
This dish is a masterclass in contrast, as each bite pairs salty, crispy pancetta with honeyed banana. Serve as an elevated brunch or as a dinner party starter.
This recipe draws a toasty flavour out of the banana and amplifies it with a side serving of butter-glazed pineapple.
Ultra-creamy and undeniably wholesome — mashed bananas are a kindred spirit for a warming bowl of porridge.
This smoothie finds interest in a touch of tea. Frozen banana also produces a luscious texture.
Can’t argue with perfection. Make these tomorrow and the next day (and the day after that).
These muesli bars are a breezy on-the-go breakfast or snack. Burnt butter adds a deeper flavour.
Matcha is soothing — due to both its earthy taste and sage green colour. This smoothie blends it with banana, spinach and sweet runny honey.
Almond meal, grated apple and mashed banana make these muffins a nourishing grab on your way out the door. You could also stow these at work for much-too-busy mornings.
Everyone should be able to enjoy banana pikelets — this iteration appeals to celiac and gluten-free friends alike.
Dessert
Banana icecream is an easy at-home dessert. This recipe elevates the treat with dark cocoa and pieces of homemade (or store-bought) brownie.
A bowl of velvety pudding? Yes, please. This serving mixes chopped hazelnuts with gooey chocolate and a banana (which you could also roast in an oven for richer flavour).
These pretty treats come from Petty Pandean-Elliott’s cookbook The Indonesian Table. There are also a couple of alterations if you’d like to try something different — think caramelised banana and fragrant Pandan.
This dessert is totally delicious and refreshingly simple. Step 1: Glaze the bananas with an orangey miso sauce and bake to brown. Step 2: Serve (with icecream).
It’s a classic with a slight twist. A topping of caramel walnuts, oven-baked for toasty flavours, adds visual splendour.
Delicious? Check. Easy? Check. If you need to throw together a last-minute treat to please a crowd, these chocolate and banana sandwiches should be your go-to.
This is a sticky and sweet dessert that supplies a whole lot of comfort. Add some textural contrast with shredded coconut flakes.
Bookmark this recipe for unexpected cold and rainy evenings. Dates provide a caramel taste within a moist and crumbly cake.
Whipped cream and large shards of grated chocolate create plenty of visual interest for this showstopping pie.
Banana and coconut are a dreamy combination. The cake recipe, from Donna Hay’s The Fast Five, celebrates the mix of flavours.
Another dessert that revels in simple pleasures. Simply split the bananas down the middle, cover with brown sugar sauce and bake until caramelised.