Go bananas for these recipes that’ll make the most of your overripe fruit.

The humble banana is, arguably, the most adaptable fruit. It’s ready to be eaten fresh (when there’s not a lot of time to have anything else), but also gains major flavour when slow-cooked and attended to with some TLC.

Sometimes, when the fruit is overripe, we tear through recipe books to find a way to use them before they go bad. Inevitably, cake or bread is what we usually turn to — totally delicious! But these recipes offer a greater range of options if you’re seeking something new.

Might you try a breakfast smoothie, flavoured with kiwifruit, matcha or herbal tea? What about a pile of pancakes? Or a sticky date pudding?

Whatever your preference, these recipes have you covered.

Breakfast

Photo / Babiche Martens

Nutty, cinnamon-spiced and kiwifruit-sweetened — this light smoothie will pair well with plenty of other breakfast dishes.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This dish is a masterclass in contrast, as each bite pairs salty, crispy pancetta with honeyed banana. Serve as an elevated brunch or as a dinner party starter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe draws a toasty flavour out of the banana and amplifies it with a side serving of butter-glazed pineapple.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ultra-creamy and undeniably wholesome — mashed bananas are a kindred spirit for a warming bowl of porridge.

Photo / Supplied

This smoothie finds interest in a touch of tea. Frozen banana also produces a luscious texture.

Photo / Issy Croker

Can’t argue with perfection. Make these tomorrow and the next day (and the day after that).

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These muesli bars are a breezy on-the-go breakfast or snack. Burnt butter adds a deeper flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Matcha is soothing — due to both its earthy taste and sage green colour. This smoothie blends it with banana, spinach and sweet runny honey.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Almond meal, grated apple and mashed banana make these muffins a nourishing grab on your way out the door. You could also stow these at work for much-too-busy mornings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Everyone should be able to enjoy banana pikelets — this iteration appeals to celiac and gluten-free friends alike.

Dessert

Photo / Babiche Martens

Banana icecream is an easy at-home dessert. This recipe elevates the treat with dark cocoa and pieces of homemade (or store-bought) brownie.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A bowl of velvety pudding? Yes, please. This serving mixes chopped hazelnuts with gooey chocolate and a banana (which you could also roast in an oven for richer flavour).

Photo / Supplied

These pretty treats come from Petty Pandean-Elliott’s cookbook The Indonesian Table. There are also a couple of alterations if you’d like to try something different — think caramelised banana and fragrant Pandan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dessert is totally delicious and refreshingly simple. Step 1: Glaze the bananas with an orangey miso sauce and bake to brown. Step 2: Serve (with icecream).

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s a classic with a slight twist. A topping of caramel walnuts, oven-baked for toasty flavours, adds visual splendour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Delicious? Check. Easy? Check. If you need to throw together a last-minute treat to please a crowd, these chocolate and banana sandwiches should be your go-to.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a sticky and sweet dessert that supplies a whole lot of comfort. Add some textural contrast with shredded coconut flakes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bookmark this recipe for unexpected cold and rainy evenings. Dates provide a caramel taste within a moist and crumbly cake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Whipped cream and large shards of grated chocolate create plenty of visual interest for this showstopping pie.

Photo / Supplied

Banana and coconut are a dreamy combination. The cake recipe, from Donna Hay’s The Fast Five, celebrates the mix of flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Another dessert that revels in simple pleasures. Simply split the bananas down the middle, cover with brown sugar sauce and bake until caramelised.