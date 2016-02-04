Almond & Banana Smoothie Recipe

This almond and banana smoothie recipe is one of my favourites. I like a little crunch in it, not minding if the almonds are not totally ground. It is a quick breakfast to drink on the go or is perfect to serve at a brunch party. There are endless ways to mix it up a little, sometimes I will add berries or mango. And, of course, you can add a little of your homemade coconut yoghurt. If you don’t have a sweet tooth just add one teaspoon of honey.