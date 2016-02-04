Food & Drink

Almond & Banana Smoothie Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Whip up this smoothie to serve with your breakfast (or enjoy it on the go). Photo / Babiche Martens

This almond and banana smoothie recipe is one of my favourites. I like a little crunch in it, not minding if the almonds are not totally ground. It is a quick breakfast to drink on the go or is perfect to serve at a brunch party. There are endless ways to mix it up a little, sometimes I will add berries or mango. And, of course, you can add a little of your homemade coconut yoghurt. If you don’t have a sweet tooth just add one teaspoon of honey.

ALMOND AND BANANA SMOOTHIE

Makes 2
1 cup cold almond milk

½ tsp cinnamon

1 banana, peeled

2 kiwifruit, peeled

1 Tbsp chopped mint

1 Tbsp almonds

2 tsp honey
  1. Into a blender place the almond milk, cinnamon, banana, kiwifruit, mint, almonds and honey. Blend until smooth.
  2. Serve in tall glasses, and enjoy.

