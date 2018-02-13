Although made with bananas, these pancakes don’t taste strongly of them. Banana is used to give substance and a natural sweetness, while the quinoa flakes and egg not only add protein but also help bind the mixture. I make these about 1cm thick and very rustically shaped, but if you’ve got a pancake ring, whip it out to make a pretty stack.

If you want to double the recipe (especially if you have bananas that need using up), any extra pancakes will keep in the fridge for a few days, or you can freeze them. Pop them in the oven or fry in a pan to reheat.

MELISSA HEMSLEY'S PERFECT BANANA PANCAKES Serves 2

2 ripe bananas (total 200g), peeled 100g quinoa flakes 100g quinoa flakes 180ml any milk 180ml any milk 1 egg 1 egg 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp vanilla extract 2 tsp ground cinnamon 2 tsp ground cinnamon 1½ tsp baking powder 1½ tsp baking powder A tiny pinch of sea salt A tiny pinch of sea salt 2 tsp maple syrup 2 tsp maple syrup 1½–2 Tbsp coconut oil, for frying 1½–2 Tbsp coconut oil, for frying

Place all the ingredients for the pancakes (except the oil) in a blender or food processor and whizz for about 30 seconds. Alternatively, mash the bananas with a fork and mix in a jug with all the remaining ingredients. Melt a little of the coconut oil in a large frying pan on a high heat. Spoon about 3 tablespoons of the batter into the pan and use the back of the spoon to swirl into a rough circle about 1cm thick and 8cm wide. Repeat to make another two to three pancakes, depending on the size of your pan. Reduce the heat to medium and leave the pancakes to set for 1½ minutes. When they start to bubble, flip each one over and cook for 1 minute on the other side. Remove from the pan and repeat with the rest of the batter, using a little more of the coconut oil each time, until you have made eight pancakes. Place the pancakes on a plate in a low oven to keep warm while you make the rest. Serve as is or add your favourite toppings.

Topping options

• 100g mixed berries, a spoonful of natural yoghurt, crushed pistachios and a drizzle of maple syrup

• 2 apples, grated, a sprinkling of cinnamon and a spoonful of toasted flaked almonds