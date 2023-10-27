20 Cake Recipes That Are Perfect For A Party

From tall and tender to molten and mini, these utterly delicious cakes will feed a crowd.
Cake, with its many forms, flavours and flourishes, is often served to enhance a sense of joy.
In marking a milestone event, commemorating the end or beginning of an era or creating a sense
You might consider the tastes of your guests before turning to the concoction in your mixing bowl. Will they enjoy a ganache-topped dark chocolate cake? Could they crave a decadent and swirly berry cheesecake? Or the lighter fare of sponge, cream and fresh fruit?
Whatever their preference, sweet, boozy, fudgy or fluffy, there’s a cake in this collection that will suit the occasion. Light your candles, pack your goody bags and queue a playlist — it’s time to dance the night away!
This simple sponge recipe could be your new staple — just fill with seasonal fruit offerings, add a topping of whipped cream and sprinkle with icing sugar.
If your guests would prefer their own handy helping, these mini (and boozy) cakes will do the trick.
This citrus-filled cake is bright and moreish. Top with a lemony syrup and a little yoghurt or cream.
A light dusting of icing sugar and a dollop of cream are the perfect finishing touches for this delicate and fruity cake (use tinned until plum season comes).
This breezy banana cake is a reliable option for birthdays. Desiccated coconut adds some welcome texture to the top.
This fruity and nutty cake is a textural masterpiece. It also keeps well in the fridge, so you can keep the party going.
This buzzy coffee cake, which also enjoys a hint of nutty flavours, will delight caffeine lovers (and drive more energetic conversation).
A melted centre is the secret to nailing these sweet and fluffy treats. They pair perfectly with super-tart fruit — think raspberries or boysenberries.
This orangey cake is bright and sweet and is sure to make a dinner party a little more vibrant.
A luscious topping of icing and a couple of handfuls of seasonal fruit is a perfect topping for this fudgy, flourless cake.
This banana cake is topped with cream cheese icing and a handful of sweet and crunchy walnuts.
This plant-based cake will be delightful for everyone. It has a topping of fresh and zingy pineapple and an icing with savoury peanut flavours.
With silky smooth textures and rich chocolatey flavours, this cake will have guests clamouring for seconds.
Lashings of mascarpone and decorative blueberry placement make this cake look just peachy.
Serve this picture-perfect swirly cheesecake in generous slices — with a side of fresh seasonal berries.
Jeff Koehler shares this recipe from The North African Cook Book, which enjoys the sweetness of apricot jam and a shortbread-like texture.
Skip the oven and beat the heat with this creamy chocolate dessert. Raw cashews, coconut cream and hefty helpings of good quality cocoa create a deep flavour and decadent texture in this no-bake cake.
This lemony and nutty double-layer cake is honey-sweetened.
It’s a slightly different type of dessert — but a cake nonetheless. Enjoy the sticky and sweet flavour of this dessert, with melded-together malt biscuits and lollies.
This cake is ideal if you’re looking to take things to the next level. Beetroot adds a vibrant colour and a hint of earthy sweetness to the towering dessert.