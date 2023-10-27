20 Cake Recipes That Are Perfect For A Party

From tall and tender to molten and mini, these utterly delicious cakes will feed a crowd.

Cake, with its many forms, flavours and flourishes, is often served to enhance a sense of joy.

In marking a milestone event, commemorating the end or beginning of an era or creating a sense of surprise, we enlist a celebratory centrepiece to bring a party together. It’s a great example of food fulfilling a symbolic meaning in our lives. It’s an emblem of love and care that we grasp at around a dining table.

You might consider the tastes of your guests before turning to the concoction in your mixing bowl. Will they enjoy a ganache-topped dark chocolate cake? Could they crave a decadent and swirly berry cheesecake? Or the lighter fare of sponge, cream and fresh fruit?

Whatever their preference, sweet, boozy, fudgy or fluffy, there’s a cake in this collection that will suit the occasion. Light your candles, pack your goody bags and queue a playlist — it’s time to dance the night away!

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple sponge recipe could be your new staple — just fill with seasonal fruit offerings, add a topping of whipped cream and sprinkle with icing sugar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If your guests would prefer their own handy helping, these mini (and boozy) cakes will do the trick.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This citrus-filled cake is bright and moreish. Top with a lemony syrup and a little yoghurt or cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A light dusting of icing sugar and a dollop of cream are the perfect finishing touches for this delicate and fruity cake (use tinned until plum season comes).

Photo / Supplied

This breezy banana cake is a reliable option for birthdays. Desiccated coconut adds some welcome texture to the top.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fruity and nutty cake is a textural masterpiece. It also keeps well in the fridge, so you can keep the party going.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This buzzy coffee cake, which also enjoys a hint of nutty flavours, will delight caffeine lovers (and drive more energetic conversation).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A melted centre is the secret to nailing these sweet and fluffy treats. They pair perfectly with super-tart fruit — think raspberries or boysenberries.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This orangey cake is bright and sweet and is sure to make a dinner party a little more vibrant.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A luscious topping of icing and a couple of handfuls of seasonal fruit is a perfect topping for this fudgy, flourless cake.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This banana cake is topped with cream cheese icing and a handful of sweet and crunchy walnuts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This plant-based cake will be delightful for everyone. It has a topping of fresh and zingy pineapple and an icing with savoury peanut flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With silky smooth textures and rich chocolatey flavours, this cake will have guests clamouring for seconds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lashings of mascarpone and decorative blueberry placement make this cake look just peachy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this picture-perfect swirly cheesecake in generous slices — with a side of fresh seasonal berries.

Photo / Supplied

Jeff Koehler shares this recipe from The North African Cook Book, which enjoys the sweetness of apricot jam and a shortbread-like texture.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Skip the oven and beat the heat with this creamy chocolate dessert. Raw cashews, coconut cream and hefty helpings of good quality cocoa create a deep flavour and decadent texture in this no-bake cake.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This lemony and nutty double-layer cake is honey-sweetened.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s a slightly different type of dessert — but a cake nonetheless. Enjoy the sticky and sweet flavour of this dessert, with melded-together malt biscuits and lollies.

Photo / Haylee McKee

This cake is ideal if you’re looking to take things to the next level. Beetroot adds a vibrant colour and a hint of earthy sweetness to the towering dessert.