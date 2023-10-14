New-season strawberries are starting to appear in stores now. You can buy limoncello at your local bottle store or mix 1/4 cup of lemon syrup with 2 Tbsp of Cointreau. Either way, don’t be afraid to be heavy-handed with it. Like lots of things in life, tiramisu gets better with age. So feel free to make a day in advance and enjoy the infused flavour.
Serves 6-8
- Combine the milk and limoncello in a dessert bowl.
- Beat the egg yolk and half a cup of sugar until thick and pale in colour. Fold through the mascarpone.
- Beat the egg white until just stiff. Beat in the tablespoon of sugar. Fold through the mascarpone gently.
- One at a time, dip the sponge fingers into the milk and lay a single layer into a roughly 1-litre serving dish. Spread on half the mascarpone and top with sliced strawberries. Repeat with sponge fingers and mascarpone.
- Dust with icing sugar and grated chocolate and refrigerate for several hours before serving.