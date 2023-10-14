Food & Drink

Tiramisu With Strawberry & Limoncello Recipe

By Angela Casley
A shower of shaved chocolate is a must for this dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

New-season strawberries are starting to appear in stores now. You can buy limoncello at your local bottle store or mix 1/4 cup of lemon syrup with 2 Tbsp of Cointreau. Either way, don’t be afraid to be heavy-handed with it. Like lots of things in life, tiramisu gets better with age. So feel free to make a day in advance and enjoy the infused flavour.

STRAWBERRY AND LIMONCELLO TIRAMISU RECIPE

Serves 6-8

½ cup milk

¼ cup limoncello

3 eggs, separated

½ cup caster sugar, plus 1 Tbsp

250g mascarpone

200g sponge fingers

150g strawberries, hulled and sliced

2 Tbsp icing sugar

¼ cup grated chocolate
  1. Combine the milk and limoncello in a dessert bowl.
  2. Beat the egg yolk and half a cup of sugar until thick and pale in colour. Fold through the mascarpone.
  3. Beat the egg white until just stiff. Beat in the tablespoon of sugar. Fold through the mascarpone gently.
  4. One at a time, dip the sponge fingers into the milk and lay a single layer into a roughly 1-litre serving dish. Spread on half the mascarpone and top with sliced strawberries. Repeat with sponge fingers and mascarpone.
  5. Dust with icing sugar and grated chocolate and refrigerate for several hours before serving.

