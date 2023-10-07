When fresh blueberries are expensive, opt for frozen which are just as good, if not better for baking. Look out for frozen fruit and vegetables, they are good value for money.
BLUEBERRY AND ORANGE TARTS RECIPE Makes 6
2 cups frozen blueberries, thawed ½ cup sugar, plus 1 Tbsp 1 Tbsp orange zest 2 tsp arrowroot 300g sweet pastry 6 Tbsp ricotta 1 egg, whisked
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line an oven tray with paper.
- Drain the juice from the blueberries, leaving a couple of tablespoons. Add the half cup of sugar, orange zest and arrowroot, stirring to combine.
- Roll the pastry to 5mm thick and cut 6 rectangles 15cm x 10cm. Place them onto the baking tray.
- Spread each with a tablespoon of ricotta, leaving a 1.5cm border for folding to create the edge. Top the ricotta with the blueberries. Wet the edges with a bit of water then fold over to create the tarts.
- Brush the edges with a little egg and sprinkle the remaining tablespoon of sugar on. Bake for 20 minutes or until the edges are golden.
- Allow the tarts to cool before dusting with icing sugar to serve.