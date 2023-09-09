Food & Drink

This Pistachio Fudge Recipe Couldn’t Be Simpler (Or Tastier)

By Angela Casley
This cardamom-spiced fudge hits all the right flavour notes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Move over fudge recipes, this one is crunchy, sweet and far too addictive — a buttery treat that is a pure delight. What I love about this recipe is that it doesn’t take ages to boil. Once the fudge has become a beautiful golden colour it is ready.

PISTACHIO FUDGE RECIPE

Serves 8
250g sugar

¼ cup golden syrup

¼ cup water

150g butter, cubed

1 tsp cardamom

½ cup roughly chopped pistachios
  1. Place a piece of baking paper on to a flat oven tray.
  2. Place the sugar, golden syrup and water in a heavy-based pot and slowly bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar. Stir continuously until it becomes a nice caramel colour.
  3. Whisk in the butter and cardamom, simmering again for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it settle for 2 minutes, then pour carefully on to the baking paper.
  4. Sprinkle with the chopped pistachios and allow it to cool completely before breaking into pieces.
  5. Store in a jar or airtight container.

