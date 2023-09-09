This Pistachio Fudge Recipe Couldn’t Be Simpler (Or Tastier)

Move over fudge recipes, this one is crunchy, sweet and far too addictive — a buttery treat that is a pure delight. What I love about this recipe is that it doesn’t take ages to boil. Once the fudge has become a beautiful golden colour it is ready.
PISTACHIO FUDGE RECIPE Serves 8
250g sugar ¼ cup golden syrup ¼ cup water 150g butter, cubed 1 tsp cardamom ½ cup roughly chopped pistachios
- Place a piece of baking paper on to a flat oven tray.
- Place the sugar, golden syrup and water in a heavy-based pot and slowly bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar. Stir continuously until it becomes a nice caramel colour.
- Whisk in the butter and cardamom, simmering again for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let it settle for 2 minutes, then pour carefully on to the baking paper.
- Sprinkle with the chopped pistachios and allow it to cool completely before breaking into pieces.
- Store in a jar or airtight container.