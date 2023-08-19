Food & Drink

This Cardamom, Lemon & Ginger Slice Recipe Is Simply Heaven

By Angela Casley
A tangy, spiced treat for your next coffee break. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gooey, lemony and quick to make, this slice ticks all the boxes. It is a great way to use the juicy lemons that are abundant at this time of year. Store in an airtight container.

CARDAMOM, LEMON AND GINGER SLICE RECIPE

Makes 16 slices
Base

¼ cup sugar

1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp ground ginger

140g melted butter

1 tsp vanilla
Filling

4 eggs, lightly whisked

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup lemon juice

1/3 cup flour
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease the base of a 20 x 30 cm tin.
  2. Place the sugar, flour and cardamom in a bowl. Pour in the melted butter and vanilla, mixing together. Press it evenly into the base of the tin. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
  3. For the filling, combine the eggs, zest, sugar and juice together in a bowl. Sift in the flour and combine. Pour on to the base and bake for 20 minutes or until just set.
  4. Remove from the oven, cool, then cut into slices.

