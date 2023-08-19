Gooey, lemony and quick to make, this slice ticks all the boxes. It is a great way to use the juicy lemons that are abundant at this time of year. Store in an airtight container.
CARDAMOM, LEMON AND GINGER SLICE RECIPE Makes 16 slices
Base ¼ cup sugar 1 ½ cups flour 1 tsp ground cardamom 1 tsp ground ginger 140g melted butter 1 tsp vanilla
Filling 4 eggs, lightly whisked 1 Tbsp lemon zest 1 cup sugar 2/3 cup lemon juice 1/3 cup flour
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease the base of a 20 x 30 cm tin.
- Place the sugar, flour and cardamom in a bowl. Pour in the melted butter and vanilla, mixing together. Press it evenly into the base of the tin. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
- For the filling, combine the eggs, zest, sugar and juice together in a bowl. Sift in the flour and combine. Pour on to the base and bake for 20 minutes or until just set.
- Remove from the oven, cool, then cut into slices.