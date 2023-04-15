Peanut butter is the most affordable nut butter and great for slices like this. Others are fine to use also. This slice will keep in the fridge for two weeks, so make it ahead of time.
CHOCOLATE AND MACADAMIA SLICE RECIPE Makes 16 squares
2 cups dates, stones removed 1 cup coconut 1 tsp ground ginger ½ cup peanut butter 2 Tbsp maple syrup 100g melted chocolate ½ cup roughly chopped macadamias ¼ cup dried raspberries
- Line a 20 x 15cm tin or another container with baking paper.
- Place the roughly chopped dates and the coconut in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Add the ginger, peanut butter, maple syrup and chocolate, blitzing again. Stir in half the nuts.
- Spread into your container, pressing down to smooth the top. Sprinkle over the remaining nuts and raspberries, reserving a few for garnish. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before cutting into pieces. Store in the fridge.