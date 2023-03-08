Food & Drink

This Coconut & Plum Slice Recipe Is What Your Coffee Break Needs

Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweet, yet a little tart from the squishy cooked plums, this slice is a delight. Try other stone fruit, or when feijoas come into season they will also be a hit. Cut into bite-size pieces and serve with coffee.

COCONUT AND PLUM SLICE RECIPE

Makes 16 slices
Base

1 ½ cups oats

½ flour

¼ cup caster sugar

140g butter, cut into cubes
Topping

1 cup ground almonds

1 cup coconut

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

100g melted butter

4-5 plums, sliced

1 Tbsp runny honey
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with paper.
  2. For the base, in a kitchen processor place the oats, flour and sugar, blitzing until the oats are ground up. Add the butter and pulse until it comes together as a dough. Press into the base of your tin. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Remove.
  3. For the topping, in the processor place the almonds, coconut, eggs, vanilla and butter, blitzing until well combined. Spread on top of the base.
  4. Add the sliced plums. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until just set in the middle.
  5. While hot, brush with the honey. Allow to set and cut into pieces.

