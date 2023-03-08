Sweet, yet a little tart from the squishy cooked plums, this slice is a delight. Try other stone fruit, or when feijoas come into season they will also be a hit. Cut into bite-size pieces and serve with coffee.
COCONUT AND PLUM SLICE RECIPE Makes 16 slices
Base 1 ½ cups oats ½ flour ¼ cup caster sugar 140g butter, cut into cubes
Topping 1 cup ground almonds 1 cup coconut 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 100g melted butter 4-5 plums, sliced 1 Tbsp runny honey
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with paper.
- For the base, in a kitchen processor place the oats, flour and sugar, blitzing until the oats are ground up. Add the butter and pulse until it comes together as a dough. Press into the base of your tin. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Remove.
- For the topping, in the processor place the almonds, coconut, eggs, vanilla and butter, blitzing until well combined. Spread on top of the base.
- Add the sliced plums. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until just set in the middle.
- While hot, brush with the honey. Allow to set and cut into pieces.