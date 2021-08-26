Decadent is the only word to describe this slice. I tend to cut pieces a little on the big side, which saves going back for an inevitable second slice. Or you could make them mini-sized for a sweet after-dinner treat.

GOOEY CARAMEL MACADAMIA SLICE RECIPE

Makes 16-20 pieces

Base

200g butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 ¼ cups flour

2 Tbsp cocoa

50g butter

1 tin condensed milk

½ cup golden syrup

½ cup dark chocolate, roughly chopped

½ cup macadamia nuts

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease the base of a 20 x 30cm tin.

2. For the base beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Stir through the flour and cocoa, mixing to form the dough. Use three quarters of the dough and press it down evenly into the base of the tin. Place it into the fridge along with the remaining dough.