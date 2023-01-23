Food & Drink

A Pretty Peach & Pistachio Tart Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

Summer peaches add visual delight to this pretty tart which has a creamy filling and crunchy pistachio pastry. Add cherries as an additional decoration if you have some. Be sure to use a loose-bottomed tin to make the removal of the tart nice and easy.

FRESH PEACH AND PISTACHIO TART RECIPE

Serves 8
Pastry

1 ½ cups plain flour

½ cup pistachios

2 Tbsp caster sugar

100g butter

1 egg
Filling

3 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 cup cream

½ cup mascarpone

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp lime or lemon zest
Topping

3 peaches

1 cup cherries

1 Tbsp lime or lemon juice

Optional, fennel flowers to decorate
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 22cm tart tin.
  2. Place the flour, pistachios, sugar and butter in a food processor, blitzing to fine breadcrumbs. Add egg and mix until the dough forms. If needed, add 1 Tbsp cold water. Roll on a lightly floured bench and line the tin. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, then bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove tart case and turn the oven to 150C.
  3. While the pastry bakes, whisk the eggs with the sugar, cream, mascarpone, vanilla and lime or lemon zest until smooth. Pour carefully into the pastry shell and bake for 30-40 minutes until just set in the middle. Remove and cool.
  4. Just before serving, slice the peaches and decorate the top. Dot the cherries in between and sprinkle with fennel flowers. Squeeze over the lime or lemon juice.


Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5