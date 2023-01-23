Summer peaches add visual delight to this pretty tart which has a creamy filling and crunchy pistachio pastry. Add cherries as an additional decoration if you have some. Be sure to use a loose-bottomed tin to make the removal of the tart nice and easy.
FRESH PEACH AND PISTACHIO TART RECIPE Serves 8
Pastry 1 ½ cups plain flour ½ cup pistachios 2 Tbsp caster sugar 100g butter 1 egg
Filling 3 eggs ½ cup sugar 1 cup cream ½ cup mascarpone 1 tsp vanilla 2 tsp lime or lemon zest
Topping 3 peaches 1 cup cherries 1 Tbsp lime or lemon juice Optional, fennel flowers to decorate
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 22cm tart tin.
- Place the flour, pistachios, sugar and butter in a food processor, blitzing to fine breadcrumbs. Add egg and mix until the dough forms. If needed, add 1 Tbsp cold water. Roll on a lightly floured bench and line the tin. Refrigerate for 15 minutes, then bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove tart case and turn the oven to 150C.
- While the pastry bakes, whisk the eggs with the sugar, cream, mascarpone, vanilla and lime or lemon zest until smooth. Pour carefully into the pastry shell and bake for 30-40 minutes until just set in the middle. Remove and cool.
- Just before serving, slice the peaches and decorate the top. Dot the cherries in between and sprinkle with fennel flowers. Squeeze over the lime or lemon juice.