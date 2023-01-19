Refresh Your Tiramisu Recipe With Sweet, Cointreau-Soaked Plums

Get the best out of your tiramisu and make it a day ahead of serving to allow the flavours to seep through the sponge fingers. This dessert is so delicious and decadent, once you start eating it will be hard to stop!
PLUM TIRAMISU RECIPE Serves 8
Plums 8 plums, stones removed 2 Tbsp water ¼ cup caster sugar 2 Tbsp Cointreau
Tiramisu 3 eggs, separated ¼ cup sugar, plus 1 Tbsp 1 tsp vanilla essence 250g mascarpone ¾ cup of strong coffee ¼ cup Kahlua 200g sponge fingers ¼ cup grated chocolate
- Place the plums, water, sugar and Cointreau in a medium-sized pot. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes until the plums have softened but hold their shape and the sugar is dissolved. Remove and cool completely.
- Whisk the egg yolks with the 1/4 cup sugar until light and creamy. Add the vanilla and mascarpone, whisking until smooth.
- Beat the egg whites until firm but not dry. Beat in the 1 tablespoon of sugar. Fold gently through the mascarpone until well combined.
- To assemble the tiramisu, use a 20cm x 30cm dish. Combine the coffee and Kahlua. Dip half the sponge fingers in the coffee and lay in the base snugly. Top with the plums and any juices, then half the mascarpone. Then repeat the sponge fingers and mascarpone. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.
- Before serving, dust with grated chocolate.