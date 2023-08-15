It is very hard to add too much lemon zest to a recipe, so don’t worry about the size of the lemons you have. I have used frozen berries — there’s no need to buy fresh.
LEMON CURD AND BLUEBERRY LOAF RECIPE Makes 1 loaf
1 ½ cups flour ¾ cup white sugar 2 tsp baking powder Zest from ½ lemon ½ cup yoghurt 3 eggs 1 tsp vanilla 100g butter, melted ½ cup lemon curd 1 cup frozen blueberries
Icing drizzle 1 cup icing sugar 2 tsp lemon zest 1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- Place the flour, sugar, baking powder and zest into one large bowl.
- Place the yoghurt, eggs, vanilla and butter in another bowl. Pour into the dry mixture, combining well. Gently stir through the blueberries.
- Pour half the batter into the loaf tin. Dot over the lemon curd. Spoon the remaining batter on top. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out nearly clean. Leave in the tin to cool.
- For the icing, combine the icing sugar, zest and juice in a bowl. Drizzle over the cooled loaf before serving.