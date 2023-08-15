Food & Drink

A Bright, Lovely Lemon Curd & Blueberry Loaf Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Drizzle this simple, plush loaf with zesty icing. Photo / Babiche Martens

It is very hard to add too much lemon zest to a recipe, so don’t worry about the size of the lemons you have. I have used frozen berries — there’s no need to buy fresh.

LEMON CURD AND BLUEBERRY LOAF RECIPE

Makes 1 loaf

1 ½ cups flour

¾ cup white sugar

2 tsp baking powder

Zest from ½ lemon

½ cup yoghurt

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

100g butter, melted

½ cup lemon curd

1 cup frozen blueberries
Icing drizzle

1 cup icing sugar

2 tsp lemon zest

1-2 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. Place the flour, sugar, baking powder and zest into one large bowl.
  3. Place the yoghurt, eggs, vanilla and butter in another bowl. Pour into the dry mixture, combining well. Gently stir through the blueberries.
  4. Pour half the batter into the loaf tin. Dot over the lemon curd. Spoon the remaining batter on top. Bake for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out nearly clean. Leave in the tin to cool.
  5. For the icing, combine the icing sugar, zest and juice in a bowl. Drizzle over the cooled loaf before serving.

