I’m in love with this flavour combination. Try to find the best quality tahini you can and always use hulled, as unhulled tahini can be a little on the bitter side.
TAHINI AND HONEY BABKA LOAF RECIPE Serves 10-12
Dough 550g plain flour 100g caster sugar 14g instant dried yeast 3 eggs 120ml lukewarm water ½ tsp flaky salt 20g white sesame seeds, toasted, plus extra for sprinkling 1 tsp vanilla paste 150g butter, softened
Tahini and honey filling 85g butter, softened 110g hulled tahini 100g honey 1 tsp flaky salt 1 tsp vanilla paste 140g icing sugar 2 Tbsp water
Seasme seed syrup 80g caster sugar 80ml water
- For the dough, place all ingredients, except the butter, in the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment at the ready. Mix on a medium-low speed until a shaggy dough forms. Much like making a standard brioche, add the butter in two lots, allowing it to fully incorporate before adding more.
- Mix until the dough is glossy, elastic and pulling away from the side of the bowl. If it is looking especially sticky, add ¼ cup of flour while the mixer is still running. Transfer the dough into a greased bowl, cover with cling film and let prove in a warm space until doubled in size; 1–1½ hours.
- While the dough is proving make the filling.
- Combine the butter, tahini, honey, salt and vanilla in a small pot and place over a medium heat. Stir until the butter has melted and all the ingredients are incorporated; you want a nice silky smooth consistency. Take off the heat and stir in the icing sugar and water, mixing well. Scrape into a small bowl and refrigerate until you are ready to use; it needs to be nice and spreadable.
- Grease and line a deep 30cm x 15cm loaf tin.
- Once the dough has doubled, remove it from the bowl and place on a large piece of lightly floured baking paper. Roll out until you have a rectangle roughly 45cm long and 3cm wide and spread the filling evenly over the entire surface using a palette knife. With the longest side of dough closest to you, use the baking paper to roll the dough into a tight cylinder. Slide onto a large baking tray and refrigerate for 20–25 minutes. This makes cutting the babka a far easier and neater job.
- While the babka is firming up in the fridge, make the syrup.
- Combine all the ingredients in a small pot over a medium heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Simmer for 4–5 minutes until thickened slightly before setting aside to cool.
- Remove the dough from the fridge and, with the short end closest to you, slice lengthways down through the middle of the dough, so you have two long, even pieces.
- With the cut sides facing upwards, gently press the top end of each half together to seal, then lift the right piece over the left, left over right, until you reach the end. Tuck the ends underneath and gently lift into the prepared loaf tin. Cover and allow to prove for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 160C fan-bake.
- Bake the babka for 40–45 minutes, until golden brown, covering with tin foil if it is browning too quickly.
- As soon as it emerges from the oven, brush generously with the syrup and sprinkle with extra sesame seeds. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before slicing into thick slabs and devouring.
Recipe extracted from ‘Butter, Butter’ by Petra Galler (Allen & Unwin, $49.99), out now.