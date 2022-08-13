This Gluten-Free Lemon Drizzle Cake Is A Breeze For All Bakers

The potato might seem a bit odd in a cake, but it adds texture and moisture to the polenta. It is such a great time to be going crazy with lemons, they are everywhere you turn at the moment. I love it!
POLENTA AND LEMON DRIZZLE CAKE RECIPE Serves 8
200g butter, room temperature 1 cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla paste 4 eggs 1 cup polenta 2 tsp gluten-free baking powder 1 cup mashed potato, cooled Zest of 3 lemons Yoghurt or whipped cream, to serve
Syrup ½ cup sugar ½ cup lemon juice ½ cup icing sugar
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm cake tin with paper.
- Beat the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating until smooth.
- Stir through the polenta, baking powder, potato and zest. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake in the centre of the oven for 45 minutes. Remove.
- For the syrup, combine the sugar and lemon juice in a small pot, stirring over a medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Spoon half over the cake while still in the tin. Then add the icing sugar to the remaining syrup. When cool place on a serving plate and drizzle over the remaining syrup.
- Serve with your favourite yoghurt or lightly whipped cream.