An Almond & Mandarin Loaf Recipe To Swoon Over

By Angela Casley
This lovely loaf is topped with almond slices, mandarins and icing sugar. Photo / Babiche Martens

The mandarin slices on the top are optional, but are a nice touch if you’re making this for guests. They are sticky, sweet and add vibrant colour to your loaf.

ALMOND AND MANDARIN LOAF RECIPE

Makes 1
200g mandarins (approx 5)

170g butter, softened

170g sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3 eggs

170g flour (half almond meal)

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup blanched almonds
Optional topping

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp water

1 mandarin, thinly sliced
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a litre loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. Chop the mandarins roughly. Place them in a kitchen processor, blitzing until mushy.
  3. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and the eggs, one at a time, mixing well. Fold through the flour, baking powder and mandarin pulp. Spoon into the tin. Dot over the blanched almonds. Bake for 50 minutes or until set in the middle.
  4. For the topping, in a frying pan cook the sugar in the water until dissolved. Add the mandarin slices, cooking gently until golden and softened. Remove and cool.
  5. Serve the loaf with the mandarins on top, slicing into thick pieces.

