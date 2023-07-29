The mandarin slices on the top are optional, but are a nice touch if you’re making this for guests. They are sticky, sweet and add vibrant colour to your loaf.
ALMOND AND MANDARIN LOAF RECIPE Makes 1
200g mandarins (approx 5) 170g butter, softened 170g sugar 1 tsp vanilla 3 eggs 170g flour (half almond meal) 1 tsp baking powder ½ cup blanched almonds
Optional topping ¼ cup sugar 2 Tbsp water 1 mandarin, thinly sliced
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- Chop the mandarins roughly. Place them in a kitchen processor, blitzing until mushy.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and the eggs, one at a time, mixing well. Fold through the flour, baking powder and mandarin pulp. Spoon into the tin. Dot over the blanched almonds. Bake for 50 minutes or until set in the middle.
- For the topping, in a frying pan cook the sugar in the water until dissolved. Add the mandarin slices, cooking gently until golden and softened. Remove and cool.
- Serve the loaf with the mandarins on top, slicing into thick pieces.