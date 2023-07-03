This is a classic sponge recipe with a seasonal fruit filling. The sweetness of the sponge, with cream, mandarin and a hint of kiwifruit is a refreshing combination. If you are a golden kiwifruit fan, then go for those instead.
MANDARIN AND KIWIFRUIT-FILLED SPONGE RECIPE Serves 8-10
Sponge 3 eggs ¾ cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp white vinegar 1 cup plain flour 1 tsp baking powder 1 Tbsp mandarin zest 50g butter, melted
Filling ½ cup mascarpone 150ml cream, lightly whipped 2 green kiwifruit 1 Tbsp mandarin zest 2 mandarins, segmented
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Line the bottom and sides of a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Beat the eggs, sugar, vanilla and vinegar for 5 minutes or until light and fluffy.
- Sift in the flour and baking powder, folding through gently. Add the zest and butter, again folding gently through. Pour into your tin and smooth the top.
- Bake for 25 minutes in the middle of the oven. Cool for a few minutes before removing from the tin. Allow to cool completely before filling.
- Cut the cake in half horizontally. Place the bottom half on a serving plate. Spread with mascarpone. Top with half the cream and cover with the fruit. Sprinkle over the zest and spread over the remaining cream. Place the top half of the cake on and dust with icing sugar.