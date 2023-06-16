20 Decadent Desserts To Cook When You’re Feeling Cold

After a lush, cosy winter dinner, is there anything more you’d really want to ask for?

Well, yes — a warm and sweet dessert to match.

In this collection, we celebrate the desserts designed to be served warm (or piping hot). Upping the temperature of your post-dinner dining can give way to a whole new world of textures and flavours. Think melted chocolate, caramelised fruits and crystallised sugars.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These puffy, oven-baked puddings are best served immediately with mascarpone and a drizzle of extra passionfruit.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can make these simple, sweet cakes on a barbecue or stovetop.

Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This luscious stovetop cookie is finished with a light dusting of icing sugar, and comes courtesy of Depot.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warm, syrupy, oven-baked dessert is a decadent way to use up those end-of-season feijoas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make summer berries winter appropriate with this golden-topped rhubarb crumble.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Smash your spoon down on the top of this vegan treat to shatter the sugar with a bit of drama.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This well-spiced dessert is coated in a honey caramel sauce that’s as sweet as it is sticky.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Recipe editor Angela Casley gets nostalgic with this creamy rice pudding dish, writing, “It takes me back to my childhood”.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The bananas in this simple chocolate pudding start to caramelise if they’re cooked right in a super-hot oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This quick and easy crumble has a delectable nuttiness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fruity, gingery dessert offers a creamy blend of punchy flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s a classic winter warmer and rightly so — it’s hard to tire of a sticky banana pud. This one is drizzled in caramel sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These puddings are ideal in a puddle of chocolate sauce, with ice cream and berries.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crispy pastry is layered with runny honey and a sprinkling of pistachios.

Photo / Babiche Martens

An elegant after-dinner treat that comes together quickly and packs in toasted nuts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm, coated in cinnamon sugar and dipped in gooey sauces — these churros are a must-try.

Picture / Babiche Martens

Cinnamon and vanilla bring out a lovely toasted flavour in this self-saucing pudding.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sugary tamarillos are a nice winter treat and this tart is a great pairing for coffee.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A drizzle of passionfruit pulp brings something fresh and bright to this decadent chocolate dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s hard to beat the simplicity of warm chocolate — so why try? Fondue is the ultimate warm dessert.