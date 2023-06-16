20 Decadent Desserts To Cook When You’re Feeling Cold

After a lush, cosy winter dinner, is there anything more you’d really want to ask for?
Well, yes — a warm and sweet dessert to match.
In this collection, we celebrate the desserts designed to be served warm (or piping hot). Upping the temperature of your post-dinner dining can give
These puffy, oven-baked puddings are best served immediately with mascarpone and a drizzle of extra passionfruit.
You can make these simple, sweet cakes on a barbecue or stovetop.
This luscious stovetop cookie is finished with a light dusting of icing sugar, and comes courtesy of Depot.
This warm, syrupy, oven-baked dessert is a decadent way to use up those end-of-season feijoas.
Make summer berries winter appropriate with this golden-topped rhubarb crumble.
Smash your spoon down on the top of this vegan treat to shatter the sugar with a bit of drama.
This well-spiced dessert is coated in a honey caramel sauce that’s as sweet as it is sticky.
Recipe editor Angela Casley gets nostalgic with this creamy rice pudding dish, writing, “It takes me back to my childhood”.
The bananas in this simple chocolate pudding start to caramelise if they’re cooked right in a super-hot oven.
This quick and easy crumble has a delectable nuttiness.
This fruity, gingery dessert offers a creamy blend of punchy flavours.
It’s a classic winter warmer and rightly so — it’s hard to tire of a sticky banana pud. This one is drizzled in caramel sauce.
These puddings are ideal in a puddle of chocolate sauce, with ice cream and berries.
This crispy pastry is layered with runny honey and a sprinkling of pistachios.
An elegant after-dinner treat that comes together quickly and packs in toasted nuts.
Warm, coated in cinnamon sugar and dipped in gooey sauces — these churros are a must-try.
Cinnamon and vanilla bring out a lovely toasted flavour in this self-saucing pudding.
Sugary tamarillos are a nice winter treat and this tart is a great pairing for coffee.
A drizzle of passionfruit pulp brings something fresh and bright to this decadent chocolate dessert.
It’s hard to beat the simplicity of warm chocolate — so why try? Fondue is the ultimate warm dessert.