Chocolate Steamed Pudding Recipe

CHOCOLATE STEAMED PUDDING Serves 6-8
100g dark chocolate 2 Tbsp brown sugar 1 Tbsp cocoa ¾ cup cream 50g butter, softened 40g brown sugar 2 eggs 110g self-raising flour 30g cocoa 1/3 cup milk
To serve Whipped cream and raspberries
- Grease and dust with flour a 1 litre pudding basin and line the base with baking paper.
- In a small saucepan place the chocolate, sugar, cocoa and cream. Heat gently until the chocolate is melted and you have a nice smooth sauce. Place half the sauce into the bottom of your basin. Reserve the remaining for serving.
- Into a processor place the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa and milk. Whizz until well combined. Pour into the pudding basin and smooth the top.
- Cover the pudding with baking paper and tinfoil. Tie tightly with string.
- Place an upside-down saucer in the bottom of a pot large enough to hold the pudding. Fill 5cm with water and bring to the boil. Lower in the pudding. Top up with a little extra water to halfway up the bowl. Cover with a lid and simmer for 1 hour. You may need to top up the water while cooking.
- Remove from the water and let sit for 5 minutes. Tip on to a serving plate. Pour over the remaining chocolate sauce.
- Serve with raspberries, cream, ice cream or both.