When you’re in a rush, or trying to use up leftover vegetables, fritters make a trusty, hearty meal.

The best thing is that they can shape-shift, from savoury to sweet, breakfast to dinner. From citrus-dressed whitebait and spicy prawns to salty halloumi atop crispy beetroot, these recipes lean towards the quick and simple.

And for dessert, there’s an apple and buttermilk iteration, best served, we think, dusted in sugar alongside a honeyed mango compote.

With an abundance of courgettes this time of year, there’s no better time to try out these vegetarian fritters.

Chewy, salty halloumi makes for an excellent topping on these vege-packed beetroot fritters.

Chopped chorizo adds a meaty bite to this light dinner, best paired with salad and yoghurt.

The sweet carrot gets a spicy treatment in this light eat boasting cumin, ground coriander, turmeric and garam masala.

These fritters are shallow-fried to create a crispy exterior, then dipped in a zesty lime dressing.

Though Simon Wright no longer runs The French Cafe, these sweetcorn fritters remain an easy and impressive offering.

This recipe makes an easy lunch or breakfast, packed with vegetables and creamy feta. Mint also provides a herby lift to the dish.

This recipe comes from Eleanor Ozich, who replaces the flour with ground almonds for a richer taste.

As broccoli becomes the star of the season, this recipe showcases its versatility. Coconut flour also adds a hint of nutty flavour.

Angela Casley advises squeezing plenty of water out of your chosen vegetables to get these fritters as crispy as possible.

The addition of finely chopped red onion gives these vegetarian fritters an extra-sweet bite.

You can use frozen sweetcorn to make these bright, summery fritters and make the most of the last-of-season courgettes.

There’s plenty of parmesan in these cheesy, moreish fritters.

Whitebait fritters are especially delicious with a big squeeze of lemon or lime, and make a great pre-dinner party canapé.

Complete your meal with these sugar-sprinkled dessert fritters, and serve with a sweet and honeyed mango compote.