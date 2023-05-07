Food & Drink

Allspice & Courgette Fritters That Go Great With Garlicky Yoghurt

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
You could also use carrots or grated pumpkin in this versatile dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

These fritters are a winner for lunch or dinner. Courgettes, carrots or grated pumpkin work well in them. If you like a little hit of chilli, sprinkle some flakes in to pep up the flavour.

ALLSPICE AND COURGETTE FRITTERS WITH GARLIC YOGHURT RECIPE

Makes 12
3 courgettes, grated

½ tsp salt

2 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp grated onion

3 eggs

¾ cup self-rising flour

1 tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ cup chopped dill

Pepper, to taste

Oil, to fry
Yoghurt

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp chopped dill

1 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. Place the grated courgettes into a clean tea towel. Massage through the salt and let them sit for 10 minutes. Squeeze out any excess water.
  2. Place the garlic, onion, eggs, flour, allspice, cumin, dill and courgettes in a large bowl, stirring well to combine. Add a little ground pepper.
  3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture to the pan, cooking 2 or 3 at a time for 4-5 minutes. Turn for a further 4-5 minutes until light and bouncy to the touch. Continue with the remaining mixture.
  4. For the dip, combine the yoghurt, garlic, dill and lemon juice in a bowl.
  5. Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dip and garnish with a sprig of dill.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5