These fritters are a winner for lunch or dinner. Courgettes, carrots or grated pumpkin work well in them. If you like a little hit of chilli, sprinkle some flakes in to pep up the flavour.
ALLSPICE AND COURGETTE FRITTERS WITH GARLIC YOGHURT RECIPE Makes 12
3 courgettes, grated ½ tsp salt 2 cloves garlic 2 Tbsp grated onion 3 eggs ¾ cup self-rising flour 1 tsp ground allspice ½ tsp ground cumin ¼ cup chopped dill Pepper, to taste Oil, to fry
Yoghurt ½ cup Greek yoghurt 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp chopped dill 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- Place the grated courgettes into a clean tea towel. Massage through the salt and let them sit for 10 minutes. Squeeze out any excess water.
- Place the garlic, onion, eggs, flour, allspice, cumin, dill and courgettes in a large bowl, stirring well to combine. Add a little ground pepper.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture to the pan, cooking 2 or 3 at a time for 4-5 minutes. Turn for a further 4-5 minutes until light and bouncy to the touch. Continue with the remaining mixture.
- For the dip, combine the yoghurt, garlic, dill and lemon juice in a bowl.
- Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dip and garnish with a sprig of dill.