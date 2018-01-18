Food & Drink

Sundried Tomato & Basil Fritters

By Angela Casley
Viva
Sundried tomato and basil fritters. Picture / Babiche Martens

Fritters have been a regular at our table this summer. Cook them on the barbecue hotplate when there is a crowd, it’s easier than the frying pan. They also make a great option for vegetarians. Try adding some corn sliced from a fresh corn cob or any other fresh vegetables. I have served them here with roasted vine tomatoes. They make a simple fresh meal served with some sliced ciabatta.

SUNDRIED TOMATO & BASIL FRITTERS

Makes 12
3 courgettes, grated

½ red onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup chopped semi-dried tomatoes

½ cup chopped basil

¼ cup chopped fresh oregano

2 tsp lemon zest

1 cup grated parmesan

¼ cup self-raising flour

3 eggs

Salt and freshly ground pepper

100g chopped ham (optional)

2 Tbsp oil for cooking
Sauce

2 Tbsp tahini

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. Place the grated courgettes into a clean tea towel and squeeze out the juice.
  2. Into a large bowl place the courgettes, onion, garlic, tomatoes, basil, oregano, zest, parmesan, flour, eggs, salt, pepper and ham if using. Combine well.
  3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Place heaped tablespoons of mixture into the pan. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes each side until cooked through.
  4. In a small bowl combine the tahini, yoghurt and lemon juice.
  5. Serve warm with yoghurt sauce.

