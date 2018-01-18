Sundried Tomato & Basil Fritters

Fritters have been a regular at our table this summer. Cook them on the barbecue hotplate when there is a crowd, it’s easier than the frying pan. They also make a great option for vegetarians. Try adding some corn sliced from a fresh corn cob or any other fresh vegetables. I have served them here with roasted vine tomatoes. They make a simple fresh meal served with some sliced ciabatta.
- Place the grated courgettes into a clean tea towel and squeeze out the juice.
- Into a large bowl place the courgettes, onion, garlic, tomatoes, basil, oregano, zest, parmesan, flour, eggs, salt, pepper and ham if using. Combine well.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Place heaped tablespoons of mixture into the pan. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes each side until cooked through.
- In a small bowl combine the tahini, yoghurt and lemon juice.
- Serve warm with yoghurt sauce.