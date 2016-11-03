Whitebait Fritters Recipe

Mention whitebait fritters and suddenly everyone is in the kitchen eating them straight from the pan with a squeeze of lemon. Make a little go a long way by making mini fritters. All you need are eggs to bind the whitebait together, parsley, salt and pepper to season and butter to cook these delicate delights. The flavour speaks for itself.
- Place the whitebait in a bowl. Add the eggs, salt, pepper and parsley and combine well.
- Heat a knob of butter in a frying pan. Cook a tablespoon of mixture to test the heat. Cook for 1-2 minutes each side until just cooked through. Continue to cook the remainder of the fritters.
- Serve warm with a squeeze of lemon or lime.