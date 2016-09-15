Broccoli & Coconut Fritters Recipe

Who would guess the broccoli we have been steaming through the winter months can become a tasty fritter with just a few other ingredients? These are delicious served as a snack or as a main meal with grilled halloumi and a wholesome salad.
BROCCOLI AND COCONUT FRITTERS RECIPE Makes 12
1 head broccoli, cooked and cooled 1 clove garlic, crushed Salt and freshly ground pepper 3 eggs ¼ cup coconut flour Zest of 1 lemon ½ cup parmesan ¼ cup chopped parsley Oil to cook
To serve ½ cup natural yoghurt 2 Tbsp lemon juice Lemon wedges
- Place broccoli, garlic, salt, pepper, eggs, flour, lemon, parmesan and parsley in a food processor and whizz until well combined. Shape the mixture into 3cm patties and refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Shallow-fry fritters in oil, a few at a time, until lightly browned.
- Combine the yoghurt and lemon juice in a small bowl.
- Serve the fritters warm with the dressing and lemon wedges to squeeze over.