Broccoli & Coconut Fritters Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Broccoli and coconut fritters. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Who would guess the broccoli we have been steaming through the winter months can become a tasty fritter with just a few other ingredients? These are delicious served as a snack or as a main meal with grilled halloumi and a wholesome salad.

BROCCOLI AND COCONUT FRITTERS RECIPE

Makes 12
1 head broccoli, cooked and cooled

1 clove garlic, crushed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 eggs

¼ cup coconut flour

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup parmesan

¼ cup chopped parsley

Oil to cook
To serve

½ cup natural yoghurt

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Lemon wedges
  1. Place broccoli, garlic, salt, pepper, eggs, flour, lemon, parmesan and parsley in a food processor and whizz until well combined. Shape the mixture into 3cm patties and refrigerate until ready to cook.
  2. Shallow-fry fritters in oil, a few at a time, until lightly browned.
  3. Combine the yoghurt and lemon juice in a small bowl.
  4. Serve the fritters warm with the dressing and lemon wedges to squeeze over.

