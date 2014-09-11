Food & Drink

Recipe: Apple & Buttermilk Fritters

By Angela Casley
Viva
Apple and buttermilk fritters. Photo / Babiche Martens
APPLE AND BUTTERMILK FRITTERS

Makes 15
1 cup self-raising flour

2 Tbsp brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

½ cup buttermilk

2 eggs

3 apples, 2 grated, 1 cut into small cubes

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

Oil for frying
  1. In a medium sized bowl, place flour, sugar and first measure of cinnamon and salt. Whisk buttermilk and eggs together. Make a well in middle of flour, then add liquid. Whisk until you have a smooth batter.
  2. Squeeze excess juice from grated apple, then place into a bowl with cubed apple. Add lemon juice and stir. Add this to batter and combine.
  3. If you don’t have a deep fat fryer, fill a pot three-quarters full with oil and heat to a medium heat - 170C if you have a thermometer. Cook 1 dessertspoon of fritter mix to get the temperature right and to check the cooking time, 3-4 minutes.
  4. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.
  5. Cook a few at a time, then toss into sugar.
  6. Serve hot or warm. They are delicious with mango compote below.
MANGO COMPOTE

Makes 1 cup
1 medium mango, peeled cut into 1cm cubes

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp chopped candied ginger

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

¼ cup water
  1. In a small pot place mango, honey, lemon, gingers and water. Slowly bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook until liquid is thickened and syrupy. Cool before serving.

