APPLE AND BUTTERMILK FRITTERS Makes 15
1 cup self-raising flour 2 Tbsp brown sugar ¼ tsp cinnamon ¼ tsp salt ½ cup buttermilk 2 eggs 3 apples, 2 grated, 1 cut into small cubes 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 cup sugar 2 tsp cinnamon Oil for frying
- In a medium sized bowl, place flour, sugar and first measure of cinnamon and salt. Whisk buttermilk and eggs together. Make a well in middle of flour, then add liquid. Whisk until you have a smooth batter.
- Squeeze excess juice from grated apple, then place into a bowl with cubed apple. Add lemon juice and stir. Add this to batter and combine.
- If you don’t have a deep fat fryer, fill a pot three-quarters full with oil and heat to a medium heat - 170C if you have a thermometer. Cook 1 dessertspoon of fritter mix to get the temperature right and to check the cooking time, 3-4 minutes.
- Combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.
- Cook a few at a time, then toss into sugar.
- Serve hot or warm. They are delicious with mango compote below.
MANGO COMPOTE Makes 1 cup
1 medium mango, peeled cut into 1cm cubes 2 Tbsp honey 1 tsp lemon juice ½ tsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp chopped candied ginger 1 tsp grated fresh ginger ¼ cup water
- In a small pot place mango, honey, lemon, gingers and water. Slowly bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook until liquid is thickened and syrupy. Cool before serving.