Persian Fritters With Yoghurt & Tahini Recipe

These fritters are great when you have spare vegetables to use up — you can use what you have to hand. Don’t omit the step that squeezes out the water from the potato and courgette, as this creates a great crispy texture for the fritters.
PERSIAN FRITTERS WITH YOGHURT & TAHINI Makes 12
1 cup grated potato 1 cup grated courgette ½ tsp salt 2 cups grated pumpkin 2 eggs 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 small red onion, chopped finely 1 Tbsp lemon zest ½ cup chopped mint 1 clove garlic, crushed ½ tsp caraway seeds ½ tsp turmeric ½ tsp salt and freshly ground pepper Oil, for cooking
Dressing ½ cup Greek yoghurt 2 tsp tahini 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp runny honey 1 Tbsp chopped mint
- Place the potato and courgette into a clean tea towel with the salt. Massage the vegetables a little then let them sit for 15 minutes before squeezing out any water. Place in a large bowl.
- Add the pumpkin, eggs, oil, red onion, zest, mint, garlic, caraway, turmeric, salt and pepper, combining well.
- To cook, heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Keep warm.
- For the dressing, combine the yoghurt, tahini, juice, honey and mint in a bowl, stirring well.
- Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dressing.