Finally, a decadent chocolate fondue recipe. Have fun dipping your favourite seasonal fruit or marshmallows into this decadent chocolate fondue recipe.
CHOCOLATE FONDUE RECIPE Serves 2
200ml cream 300g dark chocolate, chopped in pieces 1 Tbsp liquor or to taste 2 cups chopped fruit or marshmallows
- In a pot, heat the cream to just simmering. Add the chocolate and whisk continually until smooth. Add the liquor and stir.
- Pour the chocolate into your fondue and set over a low heat.
- Using long forks, dip the fruit and enjoy.