Chocolate Fondue Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Chocolate fondue recipe. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Finally, a decadent chocolate fondue recipe. Have fun dipping your favourite seasonal fruit or marshmallows into this decadent chocolate fondue recipe.

CHOCOLATE FONDUE RECIPE

Serves 2
200ml cream

300g dark chocolate, chopped in pieces

1 Tbsp liquor or to taste

2 cups chopped fruit or marshmallows
  1. In a pot, heat the cream to just simmering. Add the chocolate and whisk continually until smooth. Add the liquor and stir.
  2. Pour the chocolate into your fondue and set over a low heat.
  3. Using long forks, dip the fruit and enjoy.

