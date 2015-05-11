FRIED PEARS WITH HAZELNUT PRALINE Serves 4
½ cup sugar ½ cup water 100g roughly chopped hazelnuts 15g butter 2 pears, cored, cut into thick slices 2 Tbsp brown sugar Zest and juice of ½ lemon Creme fraiche to serve
- First make the praline. In a small pot place sugar and water. Simmer until golden brown. This will take about 10 minutes. Resist stirring.
- Place a piece of baking paper on a tin tray and sprinkle the nuts. When caramel is ready pour it over the nuts and leave to cool. Either place in a kitchen processor and blitz until chunky or cover with another piece of paper and hit gently with a rolling pin to crush.
- Place butter in a frying pan and bring to a sizzle. Add pears and toss until lightly brown and starting to soften. Add sugar and lemon. Continue to cook for 3 or 4 minutes.
- Serve warm or cold with a dollop of creme fraiche and a sprinkling of praline.