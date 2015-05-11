Food & Drink

Fried Pears With Hazelnut Praline

By Angela Casley
Viva
Fried pears with hazelnut praline. Picture / Babiche Martens.
FRIED PEARS WITH HAZELNUT PRALINE

Serves 4
½ cup sugar

½ cup water

100g roughly chopped hazelnuts

15g butter

2 pears, cored, cut into thick slices

2 Tbsp brown sugar

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Creme fraiche to serve
  1. First make the praline. In a small pot place sugar and water. Simmer until golden brown. This will take about 10 minutes. Resist stirring.
  2. Place a piece of baking paper on a tin tray and sprinkle the nuts. When caramel is ready pour it over the nuts and leave to cool. Either place in a kitchen processor and blitz until chunky or cover with another piece of paper and hit gently with a rolling pin to crush.
  3. Place butter in a frying pan and bring to a sizzle. Add pears and toss until lightly brown and starting to soften. Add sugar and lemon. Continue to cook for 3 or 4 minutes.
  4. Serve warm or cold with a dollop of creme fraiche and a sprinkling of praline.

