A tin of black Doris plums is a very useful thing to have in the cupboard, especially in winter. The juice from the plums is too good to throw away. Add a little sparkling water for a refreshing drink, or thicken it with a little arrowroot, and serve it as a sauce with roast pork.
PLUM AND DATE PUDDING RECIPE Serves 6
1 cup chopped dates 1 ¼ cups boiling water 1 tsp baking soda 80g butter, cubed 1 tsp vanilla ¼ cup treacle ½ cup brown sugar 1 cup self-raising flour 2 eggs, whisked with a fork 400g plums drained, stones removed To serve, lightly whipped cream or ice cream
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease the base and sides of a 1-litre pan or cake tin with a solid base.
- Place the dates, boiling water and baking soda in a pot. Add the butter and stir until melted. Place on the heat for a couple of minutes if the butter is too cold to melt. Remove and stir through the vanilla, treacle, brown sugar, flour and eggs, combining well. Pour the batter into your pan. Dot over the plums.
- Bake in the centre of the oven for 45-50 minutes or until light and spongey to touch.
- Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream