Rich, Coconutty Chocolate Fudge That’s So Quick And So Good

A recipe from the little red book I had when I first left home. I made it every week in my first flat, as it reminded me of home. This is quick and simple; anyone can throw it together in one pot.
CLUB FUDGE RECIPE Makes 12-16
200g butter 2 Tbsp golden syrup ¾ cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 cup coconut 2 cups flour 1 Tbsp cocoa
Icing 1 cup icing sugar 1 Tbsp cocoa 20g butter, melted 1-2 Tbsp boiling water ¼ cup coconut
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease and line a 20 x 30 cm tin with baking paper.
- In a large pot melt the butter, golden syrup and sugar. Remove from the heat and stir through the vanilla and coconut, then sift in the flour and cocoa.
- Press the mixture into the tin. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
- For the icing, sift the icing sugar and cocoa into the melted butter. Add the boiling water one tablespoon at a time if needed.
- Spread the icing on top of the slice and sprinkle with coconut. Allow to set, then cut into pieces.