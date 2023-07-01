Food & Drink

Rich, Coconutty Chocolate Fudge That’s So Quick And So Good

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Have this chocolate club fudge with a cup of coffee. Photo / Babiche Martens

A recipe from the little red book I had when I first left home. I made it every week in my first flat, as it reminded me of home. This is quick and simple; anyone can throw it together in one pot.

CLUB FUDGE RECIPE

Makes 12-16
200g butter

2 Tbsp golden syrup

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup coconut

2 cups flour

1 Tbsp cocoa
Icing

1 cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp cocoa

20g butter, melted

1-2 Tbsp boiling water

¼ cup coconut
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Grease and line a 20 x 30 cm tin with baking paper.
  2. In a large pot melt the butter, golden syrup and sugar. Remove from the heat and stir through the vanilla and coconut, then sift in the flour and cocoa.
  3. Press the mixture into the tin. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.
  4. For the icing, sift the icing sugar and cocoa into the melted butter. Add the boiling water one tablespoon at a time if needed.
  5. Spread the icing on top of the slice and sprinkle with coconut. Allow to set, then cut into pieces.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5