Food & Drink

A Rhubarb & Orange Cake Recipe To Brighten Up Your Autumn

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
A few sprigs of rosemary add a herby kick to this sweet cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

When it comes to grams versus cups in recipes, some baking requires very precise measurements. To measure, I like to place the bowl straight onto the scales to save moving ingredients around — and save on dishes!

RHUBARB AND ORANGE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8
2 sprigs rosemary

220g butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 eggs

120g ground almonds

120g flour

120g polenta

1 tsp baking powder

Zest of 1 orange
Topping

250g rhubarb, sliced 3cm pieces (roughly 6 stalks)

3 Tbsp caster sugar

2 Tbsp orange juice
  1. Preheat the oven to 160C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Remove the leaves from 2 sprigs of rosemary and chop very finely.
  3. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the vanilla and eggs, one at a time, beating well.
  4. Fold in the almonds, flour, polenta, rosemary, baking powder and orange zest, and mix well. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Mix the rhubarb and 2 tablespoons sugar in a bowl, then arrange them on top of the batter.
  5. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven.
  6. Combine the remaining sugar and 2 tablespoons of orange juice and microwave for 40 seconds. Brush over the top of the cake while warm, then cool in the tin.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5