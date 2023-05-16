When it comes to grams versus cups in recipes, some baking requires very precise measurements. To measure, I like to place the bowl straight onto the scales to save moving ingredients around — and save on dishes!
RHUBARB AND ORANGE CAKE RECIPE Serves 8
2 sprigs rosemary 220g butter, softened ¾ cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla essence 3 eggs 120g ground almonds 120g flour 120g polenta 1 tsp baking powder Zest of 1 orange
Topping 250g rhubarb, sliced 3cm pieces (roughly 6 stalks) 3 Tbsp caster sugar 2 Tbsp orange juice
- Preheat the oven to 160C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.
- Remove the leaves from 2 sprigs of rosemary and chop very finely.
- Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the vanilla and eggs, one at a time, beating well.
- Fold in the almonds, flour, polenta, rosemary, baking powder and orange zest, and mix well. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Mix the rhubarb and 2 tablespoons sugar in a bowl, then arrange them on top of the batter.
- Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven.
- Combine the remaining sugar and 2 tablespoons of orange juice and microwave for 40 seconds. Brush over the top of the cake while warm, then cool in the tin.