This Extraordinarily Good Feijoa & Almond Cake Is Also Gluten-Free

By Angela Casley
nzme
A quick, simple, gluten-free feijoa and almond cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

For the feijoa lover, this is a must! It is gluten-free, uses almond meal, and is quick and simple. A good dollop of yoghurt or lightly whipped cream just tops it off. Depending on the size of your feijoas, you may need one or two more, or less.

FEIJOA AND ALMOND DESSERT CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8
4 eggs

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla essence

50g butter, melted

3 cups almond meal

2 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

6 medium feijoas, peeled, sliced horizontally

2 Tbsp sliced almonds

To serve, yoghurt or whipped cream
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.
  2. Beat the eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and melted butter, mixing through.
  3. Stir in the almond meal, baking powder and ginger. Pour the mixture into your tin and smooth the top. Top with the sliced feijoas. Sprinkle over the almonds. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
  4. Remove from the oven, and cool in the tin.
  5. Serve with yoghurt or lightly whipped cream.

