These crispy gingernut cookies also make great icecream sandwiches.

The combination of spices enhances these classic cookies, rolled in raw sugar for an extra crisp bite. They are just so good. If you don’t have shortening, you can use all butter.

CRISPY GINGERNUT COOKIES RECIPE Makes 16

125g butter 125g butter 70g shortening 70g shortening 170g brown sugar 170g brown sugar 1 egg 1 egg ¼ cup honey ¼ cup honey 250g flour 250g flour 2 tsp ground ginger 2 tsp ground ginger 2 tsp baking soda 2 tsp baking soda 1 tsp cardamom 1 tsp cardamom 1 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp cinnamon ½ tsp coriander ½ tsp coriander ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt Icecream, to serve Icecream, to serve

For rolling 1 cup raw sugar 1 cup raw sugar

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper. Cream the butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and honey, whipping through. Sift in the flour, ginger, baking soda, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander and salt. Chill the mixture for 30 minutes. Roll the mixture into balls, one tablespoon in size. Roll each generously in the raw sugar, then place a few centimetres apart onto the trays. Bake for 15 minutes until just starting to crack. Remove and cool on the trays. Eat alone or fill with your favourite vanilla or nut icecream.

