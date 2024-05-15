Food & Drink

Crispy Gingernut Cookies Recipe

By Angela Casley
These ginger crunch biscuits are ideal as icecream sandwiches. Photo / Babiche Martens

These crispy gingernut cookies also make great icecream sandwiches.

The combination of spices enhances these classic cookies, rolled in raw sugar for an extra crisp bite. They are just so good. If you don’t have shortening, you can use all butter.

CRISPY GINGERNUT COOKIES RECIPE

Makes 16

125g butter

70g shortening

170g brown sugar

1 egg

¼ cup honey

250g flour

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cardamom

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp coriander

¼ tsp salt

Icecream, to serve
For rolling

1 cup raw sugar
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
  2. Cream the butter, shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the egg and honey, whipping through.
  3. Sift in the flour, ginger, baking soda, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander and salt. Chill the mixture for 30 minutes.
  4. Roll the mixture into balls, one tablespoon in size. Roll each generously in the raw sugar, then place a few centimetres apart onto the trays. Bake for 15 minutes until just starting to crack. Remove and cool on the trays.
  5. Eat alone or fill with your favourite vanilla or nut icecream.

