These pumpkin and hazelnut meal cookies are subtly spiced with cinnamon and drizzled with homemade dark chocolate sauce.
They are incredibly soft and chewy, just as a cookie should be, and free of gluten, wheat, refined sugar, dairy and eggs. You could also make them using banana instead of the pumpkin if you prefer.
CINNAMON-SPICED PUMPKIN AND HAZELNUT COOKIES DRIZZLED WITH HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE SAUCE Makes 15 cookies
2 cups hazelnut meal* 1 tsp cinnamon 1 cup pitted medjool dates ½ cup cooked pumpkin puree ½ tsp baking soda 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar *You could use any nut meal of your choice; almond works well also
Chocolate topping 3 Tbsp extra-virgin coconut oil 2 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup 2 Tbsp cocoa or cacao powder 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- Set the oven to 160C, and line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Add the hazelnut meal, cinnamon, dates, pumpkin, baking soda and apple cider vinegar to a food processor. Blend until the mixture begins to come together like a dough.
- Using your hands, form small balls and place them on the baking tray. Press on each ball lightly to form a flat cookie shape.
- Bake in the oven for 12 minutes or until lightly golden.
- Be sure to watch towards the end as the bottoms can burn easily.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool.
- To make the chocolate sauce, melt together the coconut oil and honey over very low heat. Add the cocoa and vanilla, and whisk until smooth.
- Remove from the heat and leave to cool slightly. The sauce will thicken a little.
- Using a spoon, drizzle the sauce over the cookies. Place the cookies in the fridge to set for 10-20 minutes. Will keep for 2-3 days in an airtight container.