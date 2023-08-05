Food & Drink

Put A Twist On A Classic With This Peanut & Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Your cup of tea or coffee will thank you. Photo / Babiche Martens

I like to make these biscuits big because they are so good and not too sweet. To take them to the next level, transform them into a dessert by warming them for 20 seconds in the microwave, then sandwich together with icecream.

PEANUT AND CHOCOLATE COOKIES RECIPE

Makes 16

125g butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

1 ½ cups flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 cup blanched peanuts

½ cup dark chocolate chunks
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two oven trays with paper.
  2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the vanilla and egg.
  3. Fold in the flour, baking powder, peanuts and chocolate until well combined.
  4. Roll into large walnut-sized balls and place on the baking tray. Bake for 18 minutes. Remove and cool on a tray.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5