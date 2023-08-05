I like to make these biscuits big because they are so good and not too sweet. To take them to the next level, transform them into a dessert by warming them for 20 seconds in the microwave, then sandwich together with icecream.
PEANUT AND CHOCOLATE COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 16
125g butter, softened 1 cup brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 egg 1 ½ cups flour ½ tsp baking powder 1 cup blanched peanuts ½ cup dark chocolate chunks
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line two oven trays with paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the vanilla and egg.
- Fold in the flour, baking powder, peanuts and chocolate until well combined.
- Roll into large walnut-sized balls and place on the baking tray. Bake for 18 minutes. Remove and cool on a tray.