Persimmons can be a little crunchy like an apple, but when you slice them they will be tender and fold easily. This recipe is a nice way to present them, highlighting the honey-like flavour of the persimmons, offset with the salty goat’s cheese and bitter rocket.
PERSIMMONS WITH GOAT'S CHEESE AND HONEY RECIPE Makes 8-10
1 persimmon, thinly sliced into 8-10 150g soft goat’s cheese ½-1 cup small rocket leaves 2 Tbsp runny honey
- Lie the sliced persimmons on a clean bench or board.
- Spread with goat’s cheese and dot over a couple of rocket leaves.
- Place them on a serving platter and drizzle with honey.