Treat Your Dinner Guests To Persimmons With Goat’s Cheese & Honey

Serve this persimmon as a fuss-free starter before your main course. Photo / Babiche Martens

Persimmons can be a little crunchy like an apple, but when you slice them they will be tender and fold easily. This recipe is a nice way to present them, highlighting the honey-like flavour of the persimmons, offset with the salty goat’s cheese and bitter rocket.

PERSIMMONS WITH GOAT'S CHEESE AND HONEY RECIPE

Makes 8-10
1 persimmon, thinly sliced into 8-10

150g soft goat’s cheese

½-1 cup small rocket leaves

2 Tbsp runny honey
  1. Lie the sliced persimmons on a clean bench or board.
  2. Spread with goat’s cheese and dot over a couple of rocket leaves.
  3. Place them on a serving platter and drizzle with honey.

