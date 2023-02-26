This is a great salad for a hot summer’s day — not that we have seen too many of them in 2023! Slice the fruit close to serving to prevent it from going brown. To remove the tail from the prawns, pinch the end and they will pop off, leaving the meat intact.
PEACH, PRAWN AND FETA SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
200g raw prawns, tails removed 2 cups shredded cos lettuce 150g crumbled feta 1 cup edamame beans 2 peaches, sliced 1 Tbsp chopped fresh dill
Dressing ¼ cup olive oil 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 tsp tarragon mustard 1 tsp brown sugar
- Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a simmer. Add the prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes until they turn pink. Remove and cool completely.
- For the dressing, whisk together the oil, lemon juice, mustard and brown sugar in a bowl.
- To assemble the salad, place the prawns, cos leaves, feta, edamame, peaches and dill in a large bowl. Gently toss together with the dressing and serve.