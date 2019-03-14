This smoked chicken and peach rocket salad recipe is very simple. Buy a smoked chicken breast and slice lengthways then arrange with fresh peaches, peas, rocket and a handful of micro greens and, voila! It’s done. Add a garlicky dressing with a good quality grainy mustard drizzled over to finish. If you’re keen, sprout your own micro greens and taste the difference.
SMOKED CHICKEN & PEACH ROCKET SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
Ingredients Dressing ¼ cup olive oil 2 Tbsp white vinegar 1 tsp grainy mustard 1 tsp brown sugar 1 garlic clove, crushed
Salad 1 cup fresh peas, cooked 4 cups rocket 2 peaches, cut into wedges 1 smoked chicken breast, sliced 1 cup micro greens Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method 1. Firstly make the dressing. In a jar combine the oil, vinegar, mustard, sugar and garlic.
2. In a large bowl place the peas, rocket, peaches, chicken breast and half the micro greens. Just before serving toss through the dressing. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Serve topped with a garnish of micro greens.