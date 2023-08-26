Food & Drink

Mini Pavlovas Recipe With Fresh Mango & Balsamic Syrup

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Cream, fruit, puree and salty-sweet syrup atop a bed of soft meringue. Photo / Babiche Martens

If you are leaving the pavlovas in the oven overnight, put a sign on the oven so you don’t turn it on by mistake! Another tip: if there are any left with cream on them, refrigerate and they will become marshmallow-like the next day.

MINI PAVLOVAS WITH MANGO AND BALSAMIC RECIPE

Makes 8

3 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp white vinegar

2 Tbsp boiling water

200ml cream, whipped

Topping

1 mango, peeled

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp sugar

½ cup pomegranate seeds, to serve
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a flat baking tray with paper.
  2. Place the egg whites, sugar, vanilla, vinegar, and water in the large bowl of a kitchen mixer. Beat for 10 minutes until the mixture is glossy and has formed stiff peaks.
  3. Spoon the mixture into 8 mini pavs approx 6cm each, a little freeform is fine. Place into the oven for 15 minutes then turn the oven to 150C for 1 hour. Turn the oven off and leave to cool for a couple of hours or overnight.
  4. Blitz half the mango pulp until smooth to drizzle over the top. Chop the remaining mango into cubes to decorate.
  5. Heat the vinegar and sugar for a few minutes, so it becomes syrupy.
  6. To assemble, place the mini pavs on a platter. Top with cream, puree, fruit, and a drizzle of balsamic syrup.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5