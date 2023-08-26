If you are leaving the pavlovas in the oven overnight, put a sign on the oven so you don’t turn it on by mistake! Another tip: if there are any left with cream on them, refrigerate and they will become marshmallow-like the next day.
MINI PAVLOVAS WITH MANGO AND BALSAMIC RECIPE
Makes 8
3 egg whites 1 cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp white vinegar 2 Tbsp boiling water 200ml cream, whipped Topping 1 mango, peeled ¼ cup white balsamic vinegar 1 Tbsp sugar ½ cup pomegranate seeds, to serve
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a flat baking tray with paper.
- Place the egg whites, sugar, vanilla, vinegar, and water in the large bowl of a kitchen mixer. Beat for 10 minutes until the mixture is glossy and has formed stiff peaks.
- Spoon the mixture into 8 mini pavs approx 6cm each, a little freeform is fine. Place into the oven for 15 minutes then turn the oven to 150C for 1 hour. Turn the oven off and leave to cool for a couple of hours or overnight.
- Blitz half the mango pulp until smooth to drizzle over the top. Chop the remaining mango into cubes to decorate.
- Heat the vinegar and sugar for a few minutes, so it becomes syrupy.
- To assemble, place the mini pavs on a platter. Top with cream, puree, fruit, and a drizzle of balsamic syrup.