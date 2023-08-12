This is a perfect finale for a dinner party. Fifty per cent or more chocolate is preferred for this smooth and decadent baked ganache.
BAKED CHOCOLATE GANACHE WITH TOASTED MACADAMIA RECIPE Serves 8
220g dark chocolate 150g butter 1 egg 3 egg yolks ½ cup caster sugar
To serve ½ cup toasted macadamia nuts ½ cup chopped dried figs 1 cup mascarpone
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- In a heat-proof bowl over water place the chocolate and butter, stirring while it melts to a smooth consistency. Remove and cool.
- Beat the egg, yolks, and sugar for 4-5 minutes until fluffy and creamy.
- Gently fold the chocolate into the egg mixture until well combined. Pour into the loaf tin. Bake for 15 minutes. The middle will still be a little soft to the touch. It will harden as it cools.
- Cool completely and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Remove from the tin and wrap until needed.
- To serve, remove the baked ganache from the fridge 30 minutes before serving. Slice into 1cm pieces and serve with a mixture of chopped nuts and figs with a scoop of mascarpone.
Want a perfect wine pairing? Try this dish with Mount Edward O2 Central Otago Chenin 2019.