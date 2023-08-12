Food & Drink

A Luscious Baked Chocolate Ganache Recipe With Toasted Macadamia

By Angela Casley
A great dinner party needs a silky chocolate dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a perfect finale for a dinner party. Fifty per cent or more chocolate is preferred for this smooth and decadent baked ganache.

BAKED CHOCOLATE GANACHE WITH TOASTED MACADAMIA RECIPE

Serves 8
220g dark chocolate

150g butter

1 egg

3 egg yolks

½ cup caster sugar
To serve

½ cup toasted macadamia nuts

½ cup chopped dried figs

1 cup mascarpone
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
  2. In a heat-proof bowl over water place the chocolate and butter, stirring while it melts to a smooth consistency. Remove and cool.
  3. Beat the egg, yolks, and sugar for 4-5 minutes until fluffy and creamy.
  4. Gently fold the chocolate into the egg mixture until well combined. Pour into the loaf tin. Bake for 15 minutes. The middle will still be a little soft to the touch. It will harden as it cools.
  5. Cool completely and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Remove from the tin and wrap until needed.
  6. To serve, remove the baked ganache from the fridge 30 minutes before serving. Slice into 1cm pieces and serve with a mixture of chopped nuts and figs with a scoop of mascarpone.

Want a perfect wine pairing? Try this dish with Mount Edward O2 Central Otago Chenin 2019.

