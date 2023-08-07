If you don’t have small tart tins, make one large 23cm tart. The same process applies when baking.
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER TARTS Makes 6
Pastry 1 ½ cups flour 1 Tbsp cocoa 2 Tbsp white sugar 120g butter 1 egg yolk 1 Tbsp cold water
Filling 150g dark chocolate 130ml cream ½ cup smooth peanut butter To decorate 2 Tbsp sugar 1 Tbsp water ½ cup peanuts 3 thin slices of pineapple
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- For the pastry, place the flour, cocoa, sugar and butter in a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the yolk and water, mixing to form the dough.
- Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench until 5mm thick. Cut to fit 6 cm x 8 cm tart tins. Press into the tins, cutting off any excess. Cut pieces of baking paper to fit each. Add a couple of tablespoons of rice or baking beans. Bake blind for 10 minutes. Remove the paper and dry the pastry for a further 5 minutes.
- For the filling, melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water. Cool for 10 minutes.
- Heat the cream with the peanut butter, stirring until smooth. Combine with the chocolate until smooth. Spoon or pour into your pastry bases and allow to cool and set.
- For the crispy peanuts, stir the sugar and water in a small frying pan until dissolved. Cook until just starting to caramelise. Remove from the heat and stir through the nuts. Spread on to a piece of baking paper and cool. Chop roughly.
- Fry the slices of pineapple in a pan until slightly charred. Cut into pieces.
- Remove the tarts from the tins and decorate with pineapple pieces and nuts.