How To Make Chocolate & Peanut Butter Tarts With Candied Nuts

By Angela Casley
What can’t dark chocolate and peanut butter do? Photo / Babiche Martens

If you don’t have small tart tins, make one large 23cm tart. The same process applies when baking.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER TARTS

Makes 6
Pastry

1 ½ cups flour

1 Tbsp cocoa

2 Tbsp white sugar

120g butter

1 egg yolk

1 Tbsp cold water
Filling

150g dark chocolate

130ml cream

½ cup smooth peanut butter

To decorate

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp water

½ cup peanuts

3 thin slices of pineapple
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. For the pastry, place the flour, cocoa, sugar and butter in a food processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the yolk and water, mixing to form the dough.
  3. Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench until 5mm thick. Cut to fit 6 cm x 8 cm tart tins. Press into the tins, cutting off any excess. Cut pieces of baking paper to fit each. Add a couple of tablespoons of rice or baking beans. Bake blind for 10 minutes. Remove the paper and dry the pastry for a further 5 minutes.
  4. For the filling, melt the chocolate in a bowl over simmering water. Cool for 10 minutes.
  5. Heat the cream with the peanut butter, stirring until smooth. Combine with the chocolate until smooth. Spoon or pour into your pastry bases and allow to cool and set.
  6. For the crispy peanuts, stir the sugar and water in a small frying pan until dissolved. Cook until just starting to caramelise. Remove from the heat and stir through the nuts. Spread on to a piece of baking paper and cool. Chop roughly.
  7. Fry the slices of pineapple in a pan until slightly charred. Cut into pieces.
  8. Remove the tarts from the tins and decorate with pineapple pieces and nuts.

