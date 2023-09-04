Make these the day before for convenience. Gelatine leaves are simple to use and you will find them at your local supermarket. If not, replace with powdered gelatine — one leaf equals half a teaspoon.
BUTTERMILK AND COINTREAU JELLIES RECIPE Serves 4
4 sheets gelatine 600ml buttermilk 1 vanilla pod, seeds removed ½ cup sugar ¼ cup Cointreau
Topping 1 cup strawberries, chopped 2 Tbsp sugar 2 Tbsp Cointreau
- Soak the gelatine in cold water in a bowl for 10 minutes.
- Warm the buttermilk, vanilla seeds and sugar in a pot, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
- Squeeze the excess water from the gelatine and add to the buttermilk, stirring to dissolve. Stir through the Cointreau and set aside to cool.
- Strain the buttermilk into a jug, then pour it into four glasses or other serving vessels. Place into the fridge for at least 4 hours to set.
- For the topping, place the strawberries, sugar and Cointreau in a clean pot. Heat until the sugar has dissolved and cook for 5 minutes to soften the strawberries. Remove and blitz with a stick blender until smooth. No need to put it through a sieve.
- When you are ready to serve the jellies, spoon a layer of strawberries on top.
- Add a mint leaf and extra strawberries if desired.