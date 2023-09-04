Food & Drink

Deceptively Easy Buttermilk & Cointreau Jellies

By Angela Casley
A creamy, vanilla-laced pudding topped with boozy strawberry sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Make these the day before for convenience. Gelatine leaves are simple to use and you will find them at your local supermarket. If not, replace with powdered gelatine — one leaf equals half a teaspoon.

BUTTERMILK AND COINTREAU JELLIES RECIPE

Serves 4
4 sheets gelatine

600ml buttermilk

1 vanilla pod, seeds removed

½ cup sugar

¼ cup Cointreau
Topping

1 cup strawberries, chopped

2 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp Cointreau
  1. Soak the gelatine in cold water in a bowl for 10 minutes.
  2. Warm the buttermilk, vanilla seeds and sugar in a pot, stirring until the sugar has dissolved.
  3. Squeeze the excess water from the gelatine and add to the buttermilk, stirring to dissolve. Stir through the Cointreau and set aside to cool.
  4. Strain the buttermilk into a jug, then pour it into four glasses or other serving vessels. Place into the fridge for at least 4 hours to set.
  5. For the topping, place the strawberries, sugar and Cointreau in a clean pot. Heat until the sugar has dissolved and cook for 5 minutes to soften the strawberries. Remove and blitz with a stick blender until smooth. No need to put it through a sieve.
  6. When you are ready to serve the jellies, spoon a layer of strawberries on top.
  7. Add a mint leaf and extra strawberries if desired.

