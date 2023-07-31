Almost any spirit goes with mandarins, so if you feel like adding a sneaky drop, go for it, one tablespoon at a time and taste as you go. Adding the mandarin zest to the jelly adds even more fruity flavour.
MANDARIN JELLY RECIPE Serves 4
5 sheets gelatin ¼ cup mandarin zest 1 ½ cups mandarin juice ¼ cup sugar
Toppings 1 cup lightly whipped cream Mandarin pieces ¼ cup grated chocolate
- Place the gelatin leaves in a large bowl of cold water for 10 minutes until softened.
- Place the mandarin zest, juice and sugar in a pot, heating slowly until the sugar has dissolved. Squeeze the excess water from the gelatin leaves and add to the mandarin, stirring to dissolve. This will happen quickly. Pour into a jug and allow to cool for 20 minutes.
- Give your jelly a final stir before pouring it into glasses or a bowl. Place in the fridge for at least 4 hours to set.
- When ready to serve, top with lightly whipped cream, mandarin pieces and grated chocolate.