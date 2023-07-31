Food & Drink

Use Those Mandarins For This Zesty Jelly Dessert Recipe

By Angela Casley
nzme
These desserts are sweet, sour and fun, and perfect topped with whipped cream and grated chocolate. Photo / Babiche Martens

Almost any spirit goes with mandarins, so if you feel like adding a sneaky drop, go for it, one tablespoon at a time and taste as you go. Adding the mandarin zest to the jelly adds even more fruity flavour.

MANDARIN JELLY RECIPE

Serves 4
5 sheets gelatin

¼ cup mandarin zest

1 ½ cups mandarin juice

¼ cup sugar
Toppings

1 cup lightly whipped cream

Mandarin pieces

¼ cup grated chocolate
  1. Place the gelatin leaves in a large bowl of cold water for 10 minutes until softened.
  2. Place the mandarin zest, juice and sugar in a pot, heating slowly until the sugar has dissolved. Squeeze the excess water from the gelatin leaves and add to the mandarin, stirring to dissolve. This will happen quickly. Pour into a jug and allow to cool for 20 minutes.
  3. Give your jelly a final stir before pouring it into glasses or a bowl. Place in the fridge for at least 4 hours to set.
  4. When ready to serve, top with lightly whipped cream, mandarin pieces and grated chocolate.

