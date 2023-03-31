21 Preserve Recipes That Will Totally Be Your Jam

A forgotten dip, spread or jar of something-or-other that hides at the back of the fridge can become the saving grace of an impromptu dinner party, and it’s an easy add-on that’s much more impressive when homemade.
With these jam, jelly and chutney recipes, you can use a small dollop
There’s a range of flavours in the collection below. Some take their ingredients into surprising savoury tastes (read: bacon jam), while others enhance subtle sweetness with cinnamon, vanilla and caramel brown sugar, from mandarin marmalade to a feijoa preserve.
There’s also ample opportunity to make the last of summer fruits last throughout the winter (think strawberry, peach and plum jellies).
Jams
A spoonful of this vibrant, garlicky spread adds some life and spice to sandwiches, salads and crusty bread. It’s especially tasty with a stacked steak sandwich.
This speckled sweet jam pairs well with funky blue cheese, and is even better straight from the jar.
There’s a deep toastiness that comes from the oven-roasted cherry tomatoes and a tangy saltiness in the addition of fish sauce. Angela Casley suggests adding it to a cheese platter, roast lamb or vegetables.
Since this jam is a little more sweet and subtle, you can serve it quite generously over toasted brioche, yoghurt, in a galette or as a filling in cupcakes. Spreading over ricotta creates a luxurious texture.
If you’d like those last-of-the-season strawberries to go the distance, this zesty and sweet jam recipe gives you the opportunity to have them on your winter morning toast.
Lemon juice and orange rind add a citrus taste to the rhubarb spread, which Amanda Laird pairs with vanilla scones.
This combination features a variety of textures and flavours, with the chilli jam adding a sweet kick to the crispy entree.
A fruity pink jam creates a layering effect in these homemade popsicles, with honey, raspberries and vanilla extract creating a subtle toffee flavour.
Eleanor Ozich uses chia seeds to set this sweet jam, which you can dollop into a smoothie to create texture and add colour.
Jack Campbell, who wrote The Little Bacon Cookbook, shares his sweet and salty recipe for bacon-laced jam. He adds malt vinegar and maple syrup for a strong punch of flavour.
This tasty marmalade can be used just as Paddington intended — in a sandwich kept under your hat — but also makes for a delicious glaze for a slow-cooked pork loin.
Jellies
This seasonal preserve turns the most beautiful violet shade as it sets, making it a pretty pair for salty cheeses.
When this jelly catches the light, it turns the most capturing golden colour. If it weren’t so delicious, you’d probably have trouble eating it.
Cooked peaches provide a floral juice for this stovetop jelly, with lemon zest added to brighten the flavour.
Just two ingredients, plum and sugar, come together for this bright preserve. It’s delicious with rare lamb, darker green salads and creamy cracker spreads.
Chutneys
Granny Smith apples grant a slightly sour taste to this spread, though it’s well balanced with heaps of caramelly brown sugar.
This chutney, which Angela Casley suggests pairing with sausage rolls, has a mix of tomatoes, cardamom, apple, sultanas and cinnamon, with lots more herbs and spices providing punch.
Onions, hot curry powder and cayenne pepper are added to the floral autumn fruit in the recipe, creating a unique sharpness that makes the spread versatile.
The savoury flavours of the tangy tamarillo are enhanced with onion, malt vinegar and cayenne pepper, a combination that makes a delicious savoury garnish.
If you’re missing the flavours usually associated with the holiday season, this chutney is a subtle way to work them into the everyday. You can use cranberries from frozen to create this easy recipe.
A cinnamon stick plays on the subtle spice flavour of the pears to give a warm toastiness to this chutney recipe.