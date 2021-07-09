Mandarin & Lime Marmalade

Try using this marmalade as a glaze on a pork loin (pictured) with some slow-cooked fennel — just one of the many ways to enjoy its sweet goodness. I confess to having this marmalade every morning on toast this week. If your mandarins have no pips, fabulous. If they do, remove them first.
MANDARIN AND LIME MARMALADE RECIPE
Makes 4 cups
1kg mandarins, roughly chopped
4 cups water
2 Tbsp lime zest
¼ cup lime juice
5 cups sugar
1. Place mandarins, water, zest, juice and sugar in a large pot and slowly bring to a simmer, stirring every so often for approx 45 minutes. Test a little in a saucer and once it is sticky your marmalade is done. Store in clean jars.