Strawberry & Lime Jam Recipe

By Angela Casley
Viva
Strawberry and lime jam. Picture / Babiche Martens.
STRAWBERRY AND LIME JAM

Makes 3 cups

500g hulled strawberries, cut in half

500g jam-setting sugar

Zest of ½ lime

1 Tbsp butter
  1. Place the strawberries, sugar and lime zest in a heavy saucepan. Slowly bring to a simmer, stirring continuously over a medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Then bring it to a boil. Continue to boil for 8-10 minutes.
  2. Place a little on a saucer and if it is sticky and starting to set, remove it from the heat. If not, continue to boil for a further few minutes.
  3. Remove from heat, stir through butter until melted. Pour the jam into sterilised jars and seal.

