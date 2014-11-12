STRAWBERRY AND LIME JAM
Makes 3 cups
500g hulled strawberries, cut in half 500g jam-setting sugar Zest of ½ lime 1 Tbsp butter
- Place the strawberries, sugar and lime zest in a heavy saucepan. Slowly bring to a simmer, stirring continuously over a medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Then bring it to a boil. Continue to boil for 8-10 minutes.
- Place a little on a saucer and if it is sticky and starting to set, remove it from the heat. If not, continue to boil for a further few minutes.
- Remove from heat, stir through butter until melted. Pour the jam into sterilised jars and seal.